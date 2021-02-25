Mild weather with few rain chances on the way

Four rain chances will be with us the next week or so, however most of the precip will fall in eastern parts of the state.

Thursday night, expect clouds to return along with some drizzle in central Oklahoma. More widely scattered rain will be found in southern and southeastern parts of the state. You can track the rain here.

Expect rain to move east on Friday with our next chance coming Saturday night, and another chance Monday evening. Some of the rain may come with a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Along with mid to upper 50s, a slight rain chance will return Wednesday, however the system looks weak at this point.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett