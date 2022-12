I’m tracking cloudy and windy weather Saturday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper-50’s to mid-60’s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Morning lows Sunday will dip into the mid-30’s.

Cloudy and Warm Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60’s to the low-70’s.

Storms move in Monday afternoon. Some severe weather possible.

The highest risk for severe storms will be in Eastern and Southeastern Oklahoma.