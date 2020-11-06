Mild with Increasing Winds This Weekend

Friday will be mild with a south breeze and mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight will drop to around 50 under mostly clear skies. Saturday will be mild and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds and clouds increase Sunday, ahead of our next storm system. Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday, a few could be strong. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible early Tuesday before a cold front sweeps across the state. Temperatures will drop to the 50s in the afternoon. Veteran’s Day will be seasonal and dry before storm chances return Thursday.