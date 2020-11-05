Moisture returns, fog Friday morning, rain next week

Our stretch of nice temps and mostly sunny skies will continue through the weekend with a few minor speed bumps.

Look for a quiet evening with slowly falling temps into the low 50s by late night. Moisture is moving in, and will result in some fog by Friday morning. Some of the fog will be dense, be sure to slow down!

Friday, skies will clear by midday leading to another great weekend.

This weekend will be nice with warm temps and plenty of sunshine. Winds will increase Saturday and especially Sunday ahead of out next front.

Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday as the front arrives. Temps will fall Tuesday afternoon.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett