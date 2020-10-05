Monday 1 PM temperatures shows the lack of cold air across the lower 48 states. It’s a warm, dry pattern thru the rest of this week!

Good Monday afternoon. Usually October brings changing weather and stronger cold fronts but so far this year nothing like that showing up. The jet stream is locked in to our north and more of a west to east flow which is keeping any real cold air at bay to the north for now. So lets enjoy some warm, dry weather for the rest of this week and thru this weekend. Only problem is the fire danger and drought conditions are getting worse with time. Oklahoma might see changes to this pattern next week but it’s too early to call. Jon Slater