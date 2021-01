After a cold start this morning we will see plenty of sunshine and rebounding temps.

We’ll see highs in the 50’s so any snow lest from last week will melt away by tonight.

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-50’s.

Next chance of rain moves in Wednesday.

The weekend looks mixed. A cold front Saturday will bring some showers Sunday.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien