After a cold start Monday morning, we will see sunny skies and highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’t his afternoon.

Winds won’t be as strong today as this weekend, but still breezy for some parts of the state.

This nice stretch of weather will last through the week.

We’ll see sunny, warm and windy weather through Friday.

Rain chances move back in this weekend. The highest chance of rain will Sunday morning as a strong cold front moves through Oklahoma.