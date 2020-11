Cloudy, cool and breezy Monday.

We’ll see highs today in the mid 50’s with cloudy skies and some showers in Northern Oklahoma.

More rain moves in tonight and we’ll see increasing rain and t-storm chances Tuesday afternoon and evening.

We will clear out and “warm” up by Thursday.

Thanksgiving looks mild and sunny, but another cold front Friday will bring more rain this weekend.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-DamienÂ