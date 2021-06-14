Monday’s ComfortCast was very decent for this time of year. Dew Points in the feeling good zone near 60. So instead of feeling like 100-110 it felt like the actual air temp much closer to 90! However, the summer heat and humidity will build the rest of this week. Temps this week back into the 90s with higher humidity. Feels like temps back over 100! Maybe some cooler changes next week.
Monday still hot. However, humidity levels much lower making it feel not as hot!
Posted: / Updated:
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Morning News Newsletter