There have been some small changes to the forecast as we get closer to Monday’s Winter storm.

Sunday night, look for increasing clouds. Southeast winds will keep lows around the freezing point.

The Winter storm will come in quickly Monday with a few flakes in the panhandle by sunrise. Precip spreads into central Oklahoma by midday. Rain and snow mix will quickly transition to all snow.

The changes we have seen involve the track and overall quantity of snow. With a further south track, the heaviest snow totals will likely be in western and central Oklahoma. However, since the system will be moving quickly, the heaviest totals may be a bit lighter, generally 1″ to 2″ with a few localized spots seeing 3″ to 4″.

Snow moves out by Monday evening with cold air remaining.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett