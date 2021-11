Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with mild lows in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will turn northerly overnight.

Sunday will see clearing skies with cooler weather.

After a tiny early week drop in temps, we recover to thhe mid to upper 60s Wednesday, however things fall just as Thanksgiving rolls around.

Right now, it looks like a few cold showers will arrive late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving. Highs will only be in the lower 50s.