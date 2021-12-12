More 70s, record breaking warmth coming to Oklahoma

We have already had 5 days above 70 degrees, and we will likely add a couple more to that tally this week.

Sunday night, expect cool temps to remain just above freezing.

Windy conditions will be with us through midweek with very warm temps.

70s will be here Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s record is 74 with a forecast high of 72. Wednesday will have a better chance of breaking the record of 75 with a forecast high of 78.

Cooler weather and rain chances will close out the work week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett