OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a cold start (and a few quakes) this morning, we will see cloudy skies and cold weather today.

Afternoon highs will climb into the tens with wind chills hovering near zero.

Lows tonight will dip into the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Snow moves in Sunday morning and will last throughout the day.

We will see 2 waves of snow Sunday and Monday.

There will be enough snow to cause some slick spots on the roads Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Stay-tuned.