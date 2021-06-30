More flooding rain on the way

Up to 10″ of rain has fallen over parts of central Oklahoma since Friday, and more is on the way!

Wednesday evening, look for lows in the lower 70s with a low chance for isolated thunderstorms to hang on overnight.

Thursday and Friday look to bring higher rain chances across the state. Highs both days will be in the middle 80s with rain chances finally heading down by the weekend.

Track the rain and thunder here.

Thankfully, the 4th continues to look dry with high temps continued below normal in the middle 80s. Even into the following week, middle 80s look to remain across much of Oklahoma.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett