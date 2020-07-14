More heat and humidity for your Tuesday. A Heat Advisory may be required for dangerously hot conditions!

Hotter again for your Tuesday. After a few showers and t’storms in the morning look for mostly sunny skies, hot, humid conditions! High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s in OKC with 100s out west! A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will develop by late morning and afternoon with the Heat Index ranging from 105 – 112! More t’storms form in the Panhandles and NW OK by Tue Eve and move east southeast toward central OK Tuesday night. There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather. The threats are damaging winds, large hail, lightning and local heavy rain. The heat dome should take over later this week and thru the weekend which means less rain chances and hot weather. Jon Slater