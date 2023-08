After more morning storms, we will continue to see a break from the 100’s.

Sunny, muggy and breezy Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid-90’s.

With the humidity, it will feel like the 100’s/

Some rain chances over the next few days, but overall it will stay mostly dry for OKC.

It looks like the heat is back as we head into the weekend. We could see widespread 100’s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.