After a mild start this morning, we will see sunny, hot and breezy weather today.

Afternoon highs will make it to the upper-90’s and 100’s today.

Winds will be southerly with gusts from 10-20 mph.

Clear and mild tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low-to-mid 70’s with light winds.

Sunny and hot Sunday. Highs will be back to the 100’s.

The next chance of rain moves in on Tuesday.