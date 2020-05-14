More rain and storms, end in sight

A few storms are possible this evening mainly in northwestern or north-central Oklahoma. Should any storms form, they could be severe with large hail and damaging winds..

Scattered showers and storms will develop across the northern half of the state for Friday morning. They will push southward through the say tomorrow, possibly becoming strong to severe by early afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible. Heavy rain is possibly with another round of storms Friday night through Saturday.

Eastern Oklahoma could see up to 4″ of rain! Sunday will be dry, marking the start of a calm weather period through most of next week.