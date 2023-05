More rain and storms today.

Overall the severe threat will be VERY LOW this afternoon.

Mild and muggy today with highs in the 70’s.

Storms will redevelop as we head into Monday.

Daytime highs tomorrow will remain in the mid-70’s

A nice stretch of weather around mid-week before more storms move in by next weekend.

Yearly rainfall totals are around normal now and should continue to improve with more rain this week. Happy Mother’s Day.