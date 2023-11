Look for more storms overnight Sunday into Monday morning. With cool air aloft, some of the stronger storms may contain some hail.

Another round or two of rain and thunder will be possible Monday morning and afternoon with the best chances in northern Oklahoma.

North winds will be driving up to 35 mph both Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving will be nice with low 60s. Much colder weather follows the weekend after Turkey Day.

