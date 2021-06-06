More rain in the forecast next few days. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures down.

This upper low pressure system very slow to move out. Next few days hit and miss random showers and t’storms will continue in the forecast. If you are wanting water for the lawn and garden you still have a few more days to get some. Here’s a look at rainfall thru Tuesday. Although an isolated marginal severe thunderstorm can not be totally ruled out, conditions are not favorable for organized severe weather. Clouds and showers will keep temps down and thus instability on the low side. The main threats are locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning with any thunderstorms.