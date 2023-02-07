We’re going to continue getting some much-needed, beneficial rainfall across the state.

It will be cloudy and Chilly tonight. Most of the heavy rain will push into Eastern Oklahoma.

Lows will dip into the upper-30’s to low-40’s. Winds will be breezy with northerly gusts from 10-20 mph.

Cloudy, rainy and chilly again Wednesday. Highs will reach into the low-40’s across the state with some clearing across Western Oklahoma.

We’ll start to see the rain end on Thursday as the sunshine comes back as the weekend moves in.