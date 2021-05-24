More Rain This Week

Monday will be cloudy, wet and unseasonably cool. Highs will only climb to near 70 degrees with scattered showers and a few storms. Tonight will be cloudy with areas of fog and isolated showers. A few strong storms are possible in western Oklahoma with small hail and gusty winds. Tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms will develop, mainly in southeastern Oklahoma. Strong to marginally severe storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow evening. Rain chances will stick around through early Saturday. The rest of Memorial Day Weekend looks fantastic!