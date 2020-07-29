More Rain through Early Friday

Wednesday will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible. Isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon, mainly across northeastern Oklahoma and in the panhandle. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop by morning, mainly north. Thursday will be warmer, around 90 degrees. A cold front will sweep across the state, sparking showers and storms for northern Oklahoma. Storm chances increase for the Metro starting late afternoon through the evening. A few storms could be severe. Showers and storms will continue to move across the state through Friday morning.

We will finally dry out this weekend with highs averaging 10 degrees below normal! Storm chances return early Monday and again on Wednesday.