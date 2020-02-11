More Rain, Winter Weather on the Way

Light freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible for western Oklahoma Tuesday morning. Light rain or drizzle will continue to move across central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy and cool with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Our main storm system arrives tonight. Rain will move into southern Oklahoma and spread northeast across the state. A band of sleet and snow will develop in western and northern Oklahoma and last through mid-morning. 1 to 2″ of sleet and snow accumulations will be possible. Precip will stay as rain for the Metro and taper by early afternoon. Drizzle may linger in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. A final band of rain may be possible on the back edge of the system tomorrow evening. An arctic front moves through overnight and Thursday will be mostly and cold! Arctic air will keep highs in the mid 30s. Lows will dip to the teens and low 20s for Friday morning! Temperatures will rebound to the 50s and 60s this weekend!