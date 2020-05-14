More Severe Storms Possible, Heavy Rain on the Way

Thursday will be warm and windy with highs in the mid 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay strong out of the south at 20 mph. A few storms are possible today, mainly in northwestern Oklahoma. Should any storms form, they could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado. There is a better chance of severe weather with more organized activity as storms move into north central Oklahoma this evening. Wind and hail will be the main threats. Scattered showers and storms will develop across the northern half of the state for Friday morning.

Severe weather is expected again in southern Oklahoma late Friday with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible. Heavy rain is possibly with another round of storms Friday night through Saturday. Eastern Oklahoma could see up to 4″ of rain! Sunday will be dry, marking the start of a calm weather period through most of next week.