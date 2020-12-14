More Snow on the Way Tuesday

Today will be mostly sunny and cold! Snow cover will keep highs in the mid 30s with a southeasterly breeze. Lows tonight will not be quite as cold in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills will drop to the teens. Highs tomorrow will climb to near freezing as our next system arrives.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of northern, western and central Oklahoma from 6AM to 6PM Tuesday. The snow will begin Tuesday morning northwest and spread south and east during the afternoon. The snow will exit Tuesday evening with lingering flurries overnight. Northwestern Oklahoma will see 2 to 4 inches of snow and the OKC Metro can expect 1 to 2 inches. Wednesday will be sunny and cool in the mid 30s. Temperatures will climb to the 50s by Friday, followed by a 10 degree cool-down for Saturday.