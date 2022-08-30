We’ll see more storm chances as we head into tonight.

The highest chance of storms will be across Southern Oklahoma.

Overnight lows will be a mix of upper-60’s to low-70’s.

Wednesday will be cloudy, hot and muggy. Highs will make it into the 90’s with north winds gusting around 20 mph.

There will be isolated storms across Southern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon.

The best chance of storms this week will be on Thursday. We will see a chance of storms as well.

The heat moves back in around Sunday/Monday. some folks will be back in the 100’s.