OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Enjoy below average temperatures Thursday afternoon in the low 80s. Another storm complex arrives from Kansas early Friday, moving south through Friday morning.

Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threats but some hail is possible. We will dry out Friday afternoon before another round of storms move into western Oklahoma Friday evening and push east. More storms could move into northern Oklahoma early Saturday.

The stormy weather pattern continues through the weekend with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible! As a result, temperatures will stay 10 to 15 degrees below average (low 90s)!