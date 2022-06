After morning storms, we will see sunny skies, breezy winds and muggy weather today.

Highs across the state will make it into the 80’s with southerly winds gusting over 20+ mph.

As we head into this evening we’ll see more storms develop.

Some severe weather possible with large hail and damaging winds possible.

The timeline for the OKC Metro will be 1-2am.

After the storms clear, we’ll see highs back in the 90’s Monday.

Head’s up for the storms tonight, stay weather aware.