OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Look for a cloudy, chilly and windy start Sunday morning,

More storms will develop across Southern Oklahoma around noon and move into Central Oklahoma between 1-2pm.

There will be a severe threat this afternoon with large hail and damaging winds being the main risk.

There will also be a low tornado threat, but nothing like Saturday evening.

Storms will clear this evening and we’ll see sunnier weather to start the week.