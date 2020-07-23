More storms on the way; cooler temps for now

High instability and low wind shear will be the driving force for isolated storms Friday and again Saturday.

Thursday night, skies will be fair with muggy air and lows in the lower 70s.

With more morning sunshine, storms will fire in isolated fashion Friday midday to late afternoon. Any storms may become briefly strong with wind gusts to 50mph.

A few storms are possible Saturday, but chances are quite low.

Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, a weak front will move in from the north and bring better rain chances across the state!

