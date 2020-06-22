More Storms Possible Late Monday

Temperatures will be below normal Monday in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will change to northwesterly Monday afternoon. An isolated shower is possible for central and southern Oklahoma. Better storm chances arrive overnight. Scattered showers and storms are possible for the southern two-thirds of the state overnight through early Monday. A few storms could be severe with up to golfball size hail, 60 mph winds and flooding possible.

Skies will clear Tuesday with a light northeasterly wind and highs in the mid 80s. Pop-up storms are possible Wednesday through Friday. A better opportunity of storms arrives this weekend.