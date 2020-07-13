More Storms Possible Monday Night Through Early Tuesday

After a stormy start Monday, the afternoon will be hot and humid under partly cloudy skies. Highs will jump to the mid 90s with a heat index from 100 to 105! Winds will stay breezy out of the south. Storms will develop in the panhandle this afternoon and could turn severe. The storms will move southeast across northern and central Oklahoma overnight through early Tuesday. Any of the storms could have up to 70 mph winds and quarter size hail.

Tuesday will be extremely hot with highs nearing 100 degrees and a heat index to 110! Pop up storms are possible in western Oklahoma. The rest of the week will be dry and hot with a heat index over 100 every day.