More warm weather on the way as we begin October

While the first couple days will feature 70s, more middle and even upper 80s are in store.

Wednesday night, look for lows in the lower 50s with light winds and mostly clear skies.

We will have plenty of sunshine with cooler highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. A weak front will take temps down a few degrees Sunday and Monday, along with bringing a slight chance for storms Saturday afternoon and evening. The best rain chances will be in central and eastern Oklahoma.

A ridge of warm air returns midweek next week bringing mid, and even upper 80s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett