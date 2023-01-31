Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow.

Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes.

Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make it into the low 30’s.

Another round of freezing rain and ice will move in during the afternoon commute.

There will be enough of an ice chance to cause slick spots and power outages across Central OK and the OKC Metro Wednesday evening.

There will be a lingering chance of a Winter mix on Thursday, but we will clear out after that.