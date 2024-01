After our 1st round of Winter weather I am now tracking 2 more moving in over the next week.

Clear and cold tonight. Lows will dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens tonight.

Sunny and windy tomorrow. Highs in the 50’s across the state.

Next chance of snow moves in late Thursday and early Friday.

The main Winter storm will move in Sunday and Monday.

Heavy snowfall forecasted and wind chills will drop below zero as we head into next week.

Stay-tuned.