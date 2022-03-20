With the drought worsening, finally some relief is on the way!

Look for fire danger to finally wane overnight Sunday after several dozen wildfires raked the state Sunday. Lows will be mild in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain will be with us most of the day Monday along with much cooler temps. Winds will be breezy all day long. Track the rain here.

As the rain begins to move our during the day Tuesday, a few flakes of snow may work into northwestern Oklahoma.

A warming trend will take us toward the week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett