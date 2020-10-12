Much Cooler Monday!

Seasonal highs return Monday in the mid 70s, nearly 20 degrees cooler than Sunday! Northerly winds will decrease to 10 mph this afternoon under sunny skies. A south breeze returns overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s under clear skies. Tuesday will be warmer in the upper 70s under sunny skies. An increasing south wind will return fire danger. Highs peak on Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s before another drastic temperature drop to the 60s Thursday and Friday!

Next weekend will be warm and windy in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain chances still appear to be limited through next week and fire danger will remain a big concern.