Much more rain and severe weather still on track

After parts of the state saw upwards of 2″ of rain Friday, we have a lull right now, but that will not last long!

Tonight, look for cool temps in the upper 30s to near 40 with cloudy skies.

Clouds stick around tomorrow with rain showers returning midday in southwestern Oklahoma,then spreading into central parts of the state in the afternoon and evening. Temps will be cool again with low to middle 50s Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday and Tuesday with some severe weather threat coming to the state Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Saturday

64° / 41°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 70% 64° 41°

Sunday

55° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 80% 55° 45°

Monday

62° / 52°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 90% 62° 52°

Tuesday

67° / 55°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 80% 67° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 80% 71° 56°

Thursday

71° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 90% 71° 56°

Friday

57° / 27°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 57° 27°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

3 PM
Showers
40%
49°

49°

4 PM
Showers
40%
49°

49°

5 PM
Showers
40%
49°

50°

6 PM
Showers
40%
50°

