Much more rain and severe weather still on track

After parts of the state saw upwards of 2″ of rain Friday, we have a lull right now, but that will not last long!

Tonight, look for cool temps in the upper 30s to near 40 with cloudy skies.

Clouds stick around tomorrow with rain showers returning midday in southwestern Oklahoma,then spreading into central parts of the state in the afternoon and evening. Temps will be cool again with low to middle 50s Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday and Tuesday with some severe weather threat coming to the state Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett