As the state’s drought continues to worsen, signs of some relief are beginning to show up on the 4Cast!

Wednesday night, look for mostly clear skies with low temperatures dropping into the low to middle 50s. Breezy south winds will continue.

As moisture increases ahead of an area of low pressure Thursday, fire danger will step down, except for where dry air remains in southwestern Oklahoma.

Look for thunderstorms to fire late in the day in central, and especially southern/southeastern Oklahoma. Some of these storms may become strong to severe with large hail being the primary concern.

Rain will end early Friday with clearing skies and briefly cooler weather. Right now, the weekend looks sunny and nice with more rain and storms possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett