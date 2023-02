Mild temps, Oklahoma wind, and our ongoing drought mean high fire danger for the second half of this weekend.

Look for much warmer temps Sunday with less clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be less than what we had Saturday, however fire danger will be dry as relative humidity levels will be low, especially west.

The 70 degree temps last all the way through the middle of the week! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett