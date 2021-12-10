Near-Critical Fire Danger and Record-Warmth Friday

Friday will be warm and windy with near-record highs. OKC will test the record high of 75 degrees, set in 1996. Winds will increase to 25 mph out of the southwest with a gusts to 50 mph!

A cold front will sweep across the state this evening and strong north winds and cooler air will follow. Wind chills will drop to the teens and 20s early Saturday. Saturday will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s. Temperatures rebound with record highs possible (again!) Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm system could bring rain by the end of next week.