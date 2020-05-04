Near-Record Heat and Severe Weather Expected Monday

Highs will soar to the 80s north and the triple digits southwest Monday. OKC will test the record high of 97 set in 2014 with a forecast of 95. A strong cold front will move across the state this afternoon, sparking storms. Storms will develop close to the Metro and expand in coverage as the front moves into southeastern Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. A strong north wind will follow and skies will clear overnight. Lows will drop to the 50s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be much cooler but seasonal, in the mid 70s. Our next chance for storms will happen on Thursday through early Friday. Unseasonably cool air arrives Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s!

