We’ll see sunny, hot and windy weather the next few days, but relief moves in by next weekend.

Today will be sunny, windy and hot. We’ll see near-record heat this afternoon with highs in the 100’s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect as we head into this evening.

We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the 100’s the next few days.

We’ll see relief move in late this week into next weekend.

I’m tracking cooler weather and good rain chances.