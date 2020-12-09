Near-Record High Temps Wednesday

Temperatures will soar to the low to mid 70s Wednesday under sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze.  Lows dip to the mid 30s overnight under clear skies.  Thursday will be mild, around 70, with clouds increasing late in the day. A cold front will sweep across the state early Friday and highs will only climb to the low 50s. Scattered showers develop Thursday night through Friday. A few sprinkles or flurries could linger Friday night through Saturday morning. Colder air arrives this weekend with highs only in the 40s Saturday and the 30s Sunday! Light snow is possible in western Oklahoma Sunday and flurries are possible in central portions of the state. Stay tuned for the latest!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 38°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 38°

Thursday

71° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 44°

Friday

50° / 33°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 50° 33°

Saturday

46° / 29°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 46° 29°

Sunday

47° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 47° 27°

Monday

52° / 33°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 52° 33°

Tuesday

53° / 29°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 53° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

12 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

5 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
0%
39°

40°

7 AM
Clear
0%
40°

