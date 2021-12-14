Near-Record High Tuesday

Tuesday will be windy and warm with highs in the low 70s. OKC will not be too far from the record of 74 degrees, set in 1933. Eastern Oklahoma will be cloudy with a few showers while western Oklahoma will be sunny with high fire danger. Winds will increase out of the south at 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows near 60 degrees. Areas of drizzle will be possible Wednesday morning.

A dryline will push into western Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and extreme fire danger will follow. Wind gusts to 65 mph will be possible in northwestern Oklahoma with critical fire danger!

A cold front will sweep across the state late Wednesday with isolated showers and storms. Thursday will be more seasonal in the 50s. Scattered showers are possible Friday. Cold air arrives this weekend with highs in the 40s.