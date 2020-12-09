Near record highs continue Thursday with two chances for snow into the weekend!

After a high of 71 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and more low 70s forecast Thursday, big changes are just around the corner.

Wednesday night, expect clear skies will quickly falling temps into the 30s. Light winds will accompany the chill.

Thursday will be sunny, warm, and nice with low 70s. A few clouds will gather in the afternoon out west.

Thursday night into Friday, expect rain and a few rumbles of thunder, especially south. Friday morning, some snow may fall with the rain in far northwestern Oklahoma.

Another system brings cold rain Saturday night and some snow by Sunday morning. Light accumulations are possible, mainly in western and central parts of the state.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett