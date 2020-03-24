Near-Record Highs on the Way!

A warming trend begins Tuesday with highs around 70 degrees. The sunshine returns today with clearing skies. Lows tonight will drop close to normal in the mid 40s under mostly clear skies. A south breeze will boost highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday.

As an upper level ridge builds to our south, record highs are possible Thursday. OKC’s forecast is 87 degrees, testing the record of 85 set in 1972. Highs Friday will climb to the low to mid 80s. With a jet stream near by, severe weather is possible, mainly east of I-35. This weekend will be closer to normal in the mid 60s. Our next storm system arrives Monday and Tuesday, bringing a decent chance for rain.