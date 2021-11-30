Near-Record Highs This Week

We will have another beautiful day Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 50s in northern Oklahoma to the mid 70s south. OKC will test the record of 74 degrees set in 1933 and 1946. Lows will drop to the upper 30s with a light north wind. Wednesday will be mild with highs in the upper 60s and a light northwest wind. OKC will test the record high of 77 degrees on Thursday. We will have a slight cool-down to the low 60s this weekend – still above our normal high in the low 50s. A bigger cool-down follow Monday and Wednesday in the 50s.